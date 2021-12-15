Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449,303 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 27,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

