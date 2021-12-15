Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.