Dearborn Partners LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

