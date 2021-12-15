DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $598.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,610,870 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

