Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

DE traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.64. 30,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,104. The company has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a one year low of $255.98 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

