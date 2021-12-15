DeGate (DG) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.12 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and $41.97 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.78 or 0.07863290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.35 or 1.00426964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

