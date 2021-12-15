DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

