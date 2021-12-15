DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

