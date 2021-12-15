DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,482,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,510,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,158,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ARW stock opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.