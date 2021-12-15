DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 307,218 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,218 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

