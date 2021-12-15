Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Holdings Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 431,876 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.04. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

