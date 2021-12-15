Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,085 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 81,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 312,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,670. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

