Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. 2,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

