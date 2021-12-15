Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

BLOK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.