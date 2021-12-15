Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,964 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,190,000 after buying an additional 231,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 226,968 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,167,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 98,530 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $105.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

