Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.29) to GBX 1,400 ($18.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,332.50 ($17.61).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.77) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a market cap of £13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,406.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,446.63.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

