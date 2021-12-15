DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.09

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 5040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

