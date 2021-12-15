Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 31,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
