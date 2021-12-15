Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 31,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.