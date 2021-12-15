Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $936,658.71 and $3,999.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00182681 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

