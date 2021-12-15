Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

ALGN stock traded down $12.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $593.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,718. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $644.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.48.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

