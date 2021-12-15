disBalancer (DDOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $170,626.00

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $170,626.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.79 or 0.07942304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.37 or 1.00093350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002540 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,677,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,284,044 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.