DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,432,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,441. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.71, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.16.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

