DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 60.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.07, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

