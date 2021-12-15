Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.16

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 4597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

DOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

