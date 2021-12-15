Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $34,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

