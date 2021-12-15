Donald Mcclymont Sells 97,410 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 97,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,166,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92.

INDI traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 3,406,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

