Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

