Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

DOV stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.17. 8,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

