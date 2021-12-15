DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 20th (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:DPCSU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 20th. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.