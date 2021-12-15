DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.86

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 104736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,192,456 shares of company stock valued at $58,356,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 13.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,240,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

