Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.75

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €54.75 ($61.52) and last traded at €55.25 ($62.08), with a volume of 41414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €56.55 ($63.54).

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.09) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.62 ($84.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The firm has a market cap of $558.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of €65.81 and a 200 day moving average of €71.77.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

