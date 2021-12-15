Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $28.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after buying an additional 123,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

