Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Cap Reaches $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.97 or 0.08150141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.75 or 0.99899428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

