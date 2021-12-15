Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $22.36. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,204,155 shares of company stock worth $239,780,092. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

