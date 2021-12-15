DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $83,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

NYSE DD opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.