DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

KSM opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

