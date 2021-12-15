Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 104,667 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DT stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after buying an additional 504,696 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Summit Insights upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

