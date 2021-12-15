Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.