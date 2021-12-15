Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 11.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average is $246.55. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.