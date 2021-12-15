Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 95 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 22.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 22.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,403 shares of company stock worth $10,568,757 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

