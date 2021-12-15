Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.