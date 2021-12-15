eBoost (EBST) Price Down 37.1% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $324.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00312354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

