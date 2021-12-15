Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 9.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Twitter by 7.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Twitter by 70.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Twitter by 38.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

TWTR stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -184.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,294 shares of company stock worth $5,124,291. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

