Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $116.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

