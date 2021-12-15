eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 94,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.25 million, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in eGain by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

