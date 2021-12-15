Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

