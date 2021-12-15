Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,191,000 after buying an additional 1,727,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.