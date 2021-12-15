Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.53 and a 1 year high of $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.92.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

