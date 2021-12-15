Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ellington Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 531,022 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 638,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

