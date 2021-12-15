EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by TheStreet

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $237.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.28. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter worth about $3,479,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 402.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,523 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 128.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 318,188 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

